Government Shutdown Will Not Affect Mail Service

National
Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The United States Postal Service said operations will not be interrupted during the government shutdown.

The USPS said all post offices will remain open for business.

The postal service said they are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of their products and services.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

