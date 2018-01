Tracee Ellis Ross May Be Leaving “The Blackish “Cast Since She’s Being Paid Less Than Co Star Anthony Anderson

Everyone knows men make more money than women. While we may not agree with know this is the way of America. With the #TimesUp movement taking place gender pay differences has women celebrities speaking out.

Including 45 year old Tracee Ellis Ross star of “black-ish”. Co star Anthony Anderson is making more money than Tracee. He makes 100K per episode while she makes 80k.

Keep in mind Tracee has won awards on behalf of black-ish, Anthony has been nominated. If there should be a difference in pay the award should make the difference in my opinion.

What are your thoughts?

