WTH? A Kentucky Ex-Assistant Police Chief Advised A Recruit To ‘Shoot’ Black People

Jefferson County, Kentucky officials revealed on Friday that the former assistant police chief of Prospect, a suburb of Louisville, advised a police recruit on Facebook to “shoot” Black juveniles caught smoking marijuana, WDRB reported. The revelation has sparked outrage in the Black community and the demand not to let the racist former police official off the hook.

“It is not safe to be Black in this version of America and it has never been. We are tired. What we do next will depend on what White people in places of power and privilege do to respond to the felonious, contemptuous suggestion that Black life is disposable,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.

Trust is eroded because victims of racism have been told to be silent and to stop interrupting the singing of the national anthem and flag waving, with their silent, take a knee approach to protest. — L'ville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) January 20, 2018

Todd Shaw, the former assistant police chief, gave the advice to a recruit who asked him about “the right thing to do” as part of a written assignment, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell explained in a letter to the mayor of Prospect. “F— the right thing. If black shoot them,” Shaw responded on Facebook. If the parents get angry, “F—” the juvenile’s mother and “handcuff” the father “and make him suck my d—,” he continued, adding “Unless daddy is Black. … Then shoot him.” Shaw tried to keep his message private, but a judge ordered them released after media open records requests.

The prosecutor discovered the Facebook messages while investigating Shaw for interfering with a sexual abuse probe. Officials suspended him without pay in September, and he resigned after the prosecutor confronted him with the social media message. “We want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He should find no peace in this community,” the Urban League stated.

