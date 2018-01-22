Doug Jones Comes Under Fire For Siding With Republicans In Government Shutdown

Photo by

National
Home > National

Doug Jones Comes Under Fire For Siding With Republicans In Government Shutdown

Critics are saying Jones wasted little time distancing himself from the people who helped to him.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Alabama’s newly elected Sen. Doug Jones was one of five Democrats who joined with Republicans to vote in favor of a short-term funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, Fox News reported. His vote drew criticism from many Black Democrats who helped to elect Jones in the deeply conservative state.

SEE ALSO: Doug Jones Makes Key Hire As Senate’s Top Staffs Struggle With Diversity

“Those of us who have dedicated our work and lives to engaging and empowering Black and marginalized communities know that once we allow White candidates to shift right, history shows that they never (or almost never) prioritize the policies and issues most deeply affecting Black voters’ communities,” LaTosha Brown, an Alabama native and a founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, wrote Saturday in Rewire.

Alabama’s Black voters, particularly African-American women, swept Jones into office. But after getting elected, Jones warned that he may side with Republicans on some issues. The GOP needed several Democrats to vote with them on Friday night to avert the shutdown. Jones said in a statement that he backed the Republicans “because of CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program] and the many families in Alabama and around the country that would be put in jeopardy by a government shutdown.” The GOP, however, has already allowed funding to expire for CHIP, which provided low-cost health insurance to approximately 9 million children. The reality is that Republicans are using CHIP as political leverage in the shutdown standoff.

Brown believes Jones has other motives for voting with the Republicans on this issue. He’s using “the distancing-from-Black-voters tool to build White political cache in the South,” she said.

No one expected Jones to be a strong liberal voice in the Senate. However, those who supported Jones “expect him to demonstrate some sense of accountability to those who elected him,” she added.

Here’s what others are saying on social media about Jones’ vote:

SEE ALSO:

Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?

Watch: Mo’Nique Calls For A Boycott Of Netflix For ‘Gender Bias And Color Bias’

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos