Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post

Do you think the singer said anything wrong?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
2016 American Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It seems that Black Twitter is pretty upset with Ciara this Sunday morning!

So…what exactly did she do?

Apparently, the mother of two posted a clip co-signing with pastor John Gray, who insinuates that too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife. The “Goodies” singer captioned it, “#LevelUp. Don’t settle.”

Take a look:

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

Interesting, depending on how you interpret this.

Obviously some folks on Black Twitter took issue with the post, claiming that Ciara forgot her past before she married Russell Wilson. And they believe she is shaming and blaming Black women for being single.

https://twitter.com/itsbguerra/status/955089953603702784

But not everyone disagrees with Ciara and believes that Black women do need to find their self-worth in order to be in a long-lasting, loving relationship. They also don’t understand why folks are coming for her, especially since they believe that Russell upgraded her:

And then there were the those who enjoyed sitting around watching it all unfold:

We’re pretty sure Ciara did not want to be trending on Twitter because of this!

Beauties: Do you agree with Ciara? Do you believe that if Black women act better they will find a husband?

