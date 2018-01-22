#BlackExcellence: 25 Black Atlanta Teens Selected For Harvard’s Summer Residency

Photo by

National
Home > National

#BlackExcellence: 25 Black Atlanta Teens Selected For Harvard’s Summer Residency

The program aims to help mold future social and political leaders.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A group of African-American teenagers in Atlanta has taken #BlackExcellence in academia to the next level. The students were selected to receive scholarship funds to join Harvard University’s distinguished summer residency program.

The Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project, which is based in Atlanta, was designed as an avenue to help teens living in underserved communities overcome obstacles surrounding barriers to education. The program also aims to mold future social and political leaders who are dedicated to changing the landscape of the urban Atlanta community. The project’s participants will be trained by Harvard professors between January and June to prepare them for their summer residency at the university’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The preparation phase of the program will take place at the Art Institute of Atlanta.

The 25 students were surprised and ecstatic when they found out they were selected to participate in the program during the Inaugural Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project Surprise Reveal. All of those involved in the project are dedicated to molding the future leaders of tomorrow.

“We know that education, in all its forms, is a transformative force for the common good. We also know that it does start with a dialogue that uplifts, energizes, motivates, and enables young adults to embark on a path that will lead them to achieve their dreams,” President Newton Myvett, The Art Institute of Atlanta in a press release. “We are unleashing creativity, empowering people, and impacting the places where we live, love, and learn in unprecedented ways—giving shape to the boldest dreams and noblest causes.”

According to a press release, Harvard is looking to raise $88,000 to cover scholarship costs for the students. So far, the Art Institute of Atlanta has contributed $10,500.

Black teens are making major strides in the realm of academia. Last year, 14-year-old Carson Huey-You became the youngest graduate of Texas Christian University where he received a science degree.

SEE ALSO:

14-Year-Old Teen Epitomizes Black Excellence As Youngest Grad At Texas University

This 12-Year-Old Baltimore Chess Champion Exemplifies Black Excellence

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos