Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K Of His $1M Pledge To Charity

Photo by

National
Home > National

Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K Of His $1M Pledge To Charity

The organizations that Kaepernick is backing are fighting to overcome issues surrounding criminal justice reform and violence prevention.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Last year was huge for social activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick and his philanthropic efforts surrounding social justice will continue in 2018. Earlier this week, Kaepernick shared how he will allocate the final $100,000 of his $1 million charity pledge.

He made a pledge through his foundation to provide donations to organizations that were dedicated to helping individuals who lived in disenfranchised and underserved communities over the course of a year. Before the end of January, he will name the last 10 organizations who will receive the final $100,000 from his pledge. For each donation, a celebrity will match the amount that is given.

The first organization out of the ten to receive a donation will be Silicon Valley De-Bug. The charity—which has locations in the South Bay and San Jose—focuses on providing support for immigrants, low-wage workers, and children. NBA star Kevin Durant will match Kaepernick’s donation. The funds will specifically help families who have loved ones that are incarcerated. It will give those who are facing financial barriers the opportunity to post bail. Kaepernick hopes that the donation will bring awareness to the flaws in the criminal justice system. Kaepernick also partnered with actor Jesse Willams to donate to the Advancement Project, which focuses on racial justice issues and has teamed up with NBA player Stephen Curry to donate to a violence prevention and youth development organization called United Playaz that is based in San Francisco.

Since the inception of the pledge, Kaepernick has donated to over 30 nonprofit organizations and charities. “We have to continue to keep making steps toward real change!” wrote Kaepernick in an Instagram post, when he launched the pledge. He also added that he wanted to help “steer that change in the right direction.”

SEE ALSO:

Kneeling In Power: Colin Kaepernick, MLK And Michael Bennett Celebrated On New Yorker Cover

What’s In Store For Colin Kaepernick In 2018?

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos