Here Are Twitter’s Predictions For Super Bowl LII

This year the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be headed to Super Bowl LII to face off in a rematch that’s been a decade and some change in the making. It was back in 2005 that the two teams met for Super Bowl XXXIX, and on Sunday February 4th, the Eagles will have a chance at redemption against the Pats.

On Sunday, Philadelphia had no issue breezing past the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 38-7 toward the NFC Championship as quarterback Nick Foles unleashed an impeccable performance on the field, completing 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

