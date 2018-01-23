Trump Makes Another Fear-Mongering Attempt With Racist Ad Attacking Democrats

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Makes Another Fear-Mongering Attempt With Racist Ad Attacking Democrats

The president implies Democrats will be 'complicit' with murders by immigrants.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Once again, Black folks have sounded the alarm on Trump. His re-election campaign just released a racist ad that implied Democrats will be “complicit with murders by illegal immigrants” if they refuse to back his immigration proposals, ABC News reported. The ad was released amid the battle in Washington over the government shutdown.

Trump’s ad is really no more than another horrific attempt at fear-mongering and inciting violence. His campaign insinuated that all undocumented immigrants are criminals to raise racial fears, perpetuate harmful stereotypes and win support for his U.S-Mexico wall. But folks are too smart to buy Trump’s trash argument.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid skillfully expressed her disgust with Trump’s latest attack ad.

The commercial shared similarities with the infamous “Revolving Door” ad by George H. W. Bush that attacked Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis by playing on White fear. In trying to beat his opponent Dukakis in the 1988 election, Bush used Dukakis’ support of a prison furlough program that was connected to the escape of an African-American convicted felon, Willie Horton to his advantage. The ad was “deployed by George H.W. Bush to attack Michael Dukakis’ record on crime, helped to sink his candidacy with an appeal to the racial fears of white voters,” the AM Joy host said.

“You have Republicans who are literally going right back to the playbook of brown scare — it was black scare,” Reid added.

Democrats have also been blamed for the government shutdown. A White House message on its public comment telephone line blasted Democrats for “not making a deal that would keep the government funded and running” and holding the government “hostage,” The Hill reported.

The blame game, along with the hateful ad, just not going to fly.

“The American people are not going to accept the premise that immigrants are criminals and that we ought to deport the ‘Dreamers,’” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said on This Week Sunday. “It doesn’t work.”

Marc Short, the White House’s legislative affairs director, made a lame attempt to distance the White House from the ad on NBC’s Meet The Press. But the damage is done, bruh.

SOURCE: ABC News, NBCThe Hill

SEE ALSO:

Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In Conspiracy To Assassinate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

3 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos