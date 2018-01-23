Comedian Steve Brown Attacked By Fan Attending Show

People get in fights all of the time but this might be a first…. a fan got into a fight with comedian Steve Brown at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina.

The fan named Marvin, last name hasn’t been released yet, jumped on the stage while Brown was doing his set and began swinging on him with the microphone stand, chairs and more. The attack went on for minutes as Brown ducked and tried to avoid a physical confrontation.

Some people attending were injured and are planning to press charges including Brown. But we wanna know where was security?

After the video went viral Steve Brown took to facebook to tell his side of what happened