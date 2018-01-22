Feature Story
Ciara Tries To Backtrack On Single-Shaming Post: ‘I Was Once A Girl Wanting To Be Loved’

The former 'Goodies' crooner clarified why she shared a sermon that instructed women to level up to become wives.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Singer Ciara set the internet ablaze after reposting a seemingly single-shaming sermon from Pastor John Gray.

In the clip, the pastor advises women to stop “walking in the spirit of girlfriend,” in order to get a husband. Ciara co-signed the message on her Instagram, captioning the post “Level up. Don’t settle.”

Black Twitter released a wave of backlash on the newlywed, reminding the pop star that she is only a couple years removed from her messy fall out with her baby daddy, rapper Future.

Ciara posted a follow up message, telling fans she shared the message because she struggled with self-love.

“I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman.”

 

We understand the importance of self-love, sis, but the narrative that women need to become something else to be considered marriage material is old and played out.

