This #BlackGirlMagic Moment + All The Things You Didn’t See At The SAGS

Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash in one photo?! When, how and where? There were some memorable moments during the SAG Awards last night, but it’s the moments that weren’t televised that stood out to us the most.

All This #BlackGirlMagic In One Photo

Simply put, #squadgoals. A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:33pm PST

Sterling K. Brown’s Emotional Reaction Backstage

Yara Shahidi Showing Off Her Red Carpet Look

When Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Had The Blackest Reaction To Her Husband Winning

Tracee Elliss Ross And Marsai Martin Having A Moment On The Carpet

When Anthony Anderson Fixed His Wife’s Shoe On The Red Carpet

When Niecy Nash Presented Sterling K. Brown With Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Ultimately, Sterling K. Brown won the evening with his inspiring acceptance speech. Relive it, below:

