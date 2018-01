Russ Parr: There Are Three To Four Types Of Hugs Guys Give

Russ and the guys believe that there are about three to four different hugs that guys give women. Side hugs are usually careful and welcomed by most women. Hugs that aren’t welcomed by women are hugs that come from the front with both hands on the hip. Russ says that means the guy wants to do you!

