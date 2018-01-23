Government Shutdown Comes to An End After Three Days

There’s good news coming from Congress. The (federal) government shutdown is over … for now.

Via the Wall Street Journal, we’ve learned that the Senate is expected to vote to advance a bill that would reopen the federal government after a brief shutdown, lawmakers and aides said, as Democrats agreed to a short-term pause in their standoff with Republicans over immigration policy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) to end the impasse.

Schumer said he and McConnell have “come to an arrangement” in which Democrats would provide enough votes to advance legislation funding the government for three weeks, in exchange for an assurance that the Senate would consider immigration legislation in early February, if the issue has not already been resolved.

