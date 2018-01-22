Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations Allegedly

Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations Allegedly

Written By: Sam Sylk

Reports have surfaced that ousted White House staffer Omarosa Manigault_Newman, allegedly may have taped confidential White House meetings.  According to theJasmineBrand.com

President Trump Holds Meeting Honoring Black History Month

Source: Pool / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have taped confidential West Wing conversations and fears being caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, sources tell the New York Daily News.

The former Celebrity Apprentice reality star’s last day with the Trump administration was Saturday and reportedly she’s seeking legal representation.

 The former White House staffer is said to have held exploratory meetings with several high profile attorneys for potential representation.

To date, she’s allegedly met with Bill Cosby’s former attorney, Monique Pressley.

She’s also met with Lisa Bloom, who currently represents Blac Chyna and also repped Harvey Weinstein.

A source says that the 43-year-old may become involved in Mueller’s investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia’s election meddling. A source says,

Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone. Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.

Omarosa, who is said to be prepping a memoir, has yet to comment. I hope she stays safe in all this.

 

Photos