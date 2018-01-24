Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESSROOM

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

The 6 God is back in the studio cooking up new heat.

It looks like Drizzy SZN is fast approaching. Just days removed from his Scary Hours EP, which saw the release of two new songs “God’s Plan” & “Diplomatic Immunity,” the 6 God is back in the studio working on new music. On Monday night, Drake took his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his studio, alluding that he’s busy cooking up some new heat at the moment.

RELATEDDrake Accused Of Stealing “Scary Hours” EP Cover Artwork

Unfortunately, nothing else was revealed as the photo simply shows his OVO sweatshirt on the engineer’s chair with a computer screen in the background showing the Jumpman & OVO owl logos, but its definitely good news anytime Drizzy is spotted working on new music.

READ MORE

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos