Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations

Jordan Peele landed lands three oscar nominations for "Get out" and a place in the history books.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

The 90th annual Academy Award nominations are in and Mary J. Blige, Denzel Washington, Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele and Dee Rees are among the nominees.

Jordan Peele, who scored three nominations (“Director,” “Best Picture” and “Writing”) for his horror flick Get Out, became the third filmmaker to land nominations in all three categories on his directorial debut.

Mudbound director Dee Rees landed a nom for Writing as well in the adapted screenplay category giving Mudbound a total two nominations, including best original song.

MUST READ: Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music To Get Through Heartache

Best Picture

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Actor In A Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Writing (original screenplay)

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Screenplay by Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Writing (adapted screenplay)

James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name)

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist)

Screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold (Logan)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Music (original song)

“Mighty River” by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson (Mudbound)

“Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens (Call Me By Your Name)

“Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Coco)

“Stand Up for Something” by Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn (aka Common) (Marshall)

“This is Me” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman)

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

