Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job

Like the rest of the Trump rejects, Omarosa just won't go away.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 10 hours ago
Ever since she first graced our television screens over 15 years ago while on The Apprentice (also hosted by the current Idiot in Chief) many Americans have tried to shake Omarosa Manigault for good, but she just keeps reappearing—like the itch that just never stops. Now, the former Trump White House employee has a new gig and she is getting paid a hefty sum to do it.

After being one of the latest Trump administration rejects, many thought (hoped) that we had seen the last of Omarosa, but that would seem too logical, so naturally she’s already back to spread her special brand of attitude on a new speaking engagements tour. That’s right, according to The Grio, Omarosa has signed with a very prestigious firm that specializes in celebrity speaking engagements. While everyone is eager to see just what Trump details she’ll expose in her upcoming book, Omarosa is getting a head start by going on tour.

Via The Grio:

Omarosa Manigault has her first new job since leaving the White House. According to TMZ, Omarosa will be joining the likes of Diddy, Jay Leno, and Magic Johnson working for the American Program Bureau. She will reportedly be asking $50,000 per speech.

The bureau’s founder, Robert P. Walker, told TMZ that they wanted to book 10 appearances for Omarosa over the next three months.

“Since it’s Black History Month and Women’s History Month, I’m sure Omarosa will be in high demand, as she has always been,” Walker said.

Um, they really think that Omarosa will be in high demand for Black History Month and Women’s History Month? Yeah, sure, good luck with that. Anyway, sources are saying that Omarosa could make up to $10 million for her book deal spilling all of the Trump White House secrets, especially if she can produce those heavily rumored recorded conversations she claims to have.

 

