Kobe Bryant Now Has What Michael Jordan & LeBron James Don’t

Can Michael Jordan or LeBron James Say They Have An Oscar Nomination?

Written By: WOL Sports Desk

Posted 3 hours ago
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant is a 5-time NBA champion and 2-time Finals Most Valuable Player. A 4-time All Star game MVP. He led the NBA in scoring twice and once scored 81 points in a game. He should have won the NBA MVP more than once but who’s counting. Bryant can now add one more achievement to the list. Something that a NBA legend of his caliber has not done.

Bryant is an Academy Award nominee. 

Bryant was nominated for “best animated short” for “Dear Basketball” at the 2018 Academy Awards. The short , narrated by Bryant, brings his heartfelt poem about his love for hoops into the world into a dope animated visual.  The video debuted at the Tribeca Film festival in 2017 and showed during his  Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement celebration. Disney’s Glen Keane animated the film and Academy Award winner John Williams composed the music. Bryant gave his thoughts on the nomination on his Twitter account.

 

You can watch “Dear Basketball” Here

