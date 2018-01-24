Hip Hop Is Officially Banned In China

Hip Hop Is Officially Banned In China

The country’s censorship is getting worse.

Hip hop took over the world decades ago. It’s no secret how the style, attitude and sound has been mimicked all over the globe, especially in China. However, according to Time and a Chinese news outlet called Sinathe country’s top media regulator — the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT) — is banning hip hop on television. SAPPRFT requires that “programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture).”

The director of SAPPRFT’s publicity department, Gao Changli, was even more specific, laying out a list of “don’t” rules: “Absolutely do not use actors whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble. Absolutely do not use actors who are tasteless, vulgar and obscene. Absolutely do not use actors whose ideological level is low and have no class. Absolutely do not use actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity.”

To be fair, the Chinese government is not singling out hip hop, they are targeting pop culture in  general. Even Justin Bieber was banned in China.

Let’s hope Trump doesn’t here about this and get some bright ideas. He would love to ban Hollywood, the NFL and anyone who doesn’t make him feel warm and fuzzy inside. #StayWoke

SOURCE: Time

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

Black Harvard Students To Host Own Graduation Ceremony

Photos