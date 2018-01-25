The Wake Up: Oprah Already Beat Trump, Lisa Bonet Calls Out Woody Allen, Republican Blames His Sexual Misconduct On Obama

Photo by

National
Home > National

The Wake Up: Oprah Already Beat Trump, Lisa Bonet Calls Out Woody Allen, Republican Blames His Sexual Misconduct On Obama

Is this a sign for 2020?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Oprah 2020

Everyone is still wondering if Oprah will run  for president after her epic speech at the Golden Globes. Well, if she ran and the election was today, she would beat Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Trump would lose to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and  Oprah. “In a series of hypothetical 2020 one-on-one contests Trump trails Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a 55% to 42% margin among registered voters. He lags further behind former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide 57% to 40% split, and trails television personality Oprah Winfrey by a 51% to 42% divide.”

Sounds like bad news for Trump, but we should all know not to take polls too seriously. Most people, including Trump, thought he would to lose Hillary Clinton.

Lisa Tells No Lies

Lisa Bonet and her gorgeous family were out the streets of New York City when a paparazzi caught up with them and asked about Woody Allen. In case you don’t know, Woody has been accused of being a sexual predator but that has never stopped his career in Hollywood. When the pap asked if any of them would ever work with the director, the actress said, “We don’t think he puts people of color in his movies.” All these years after Different World and Lisa is still woke.

Lisa didn’t tell no lies. According to The Blast, Allen once said, “The implication is that I’m deliberately not hiring Black actors, which is stupid. I cast only what’s right for the part. Race, friendship means nothing to me except who is right for the part.” If it means nothing then why are your movies, which are always based in New York City — one of the most diverse cities in the world — 95 percent white? Sounds like Woody has a lack of imagination when it comes to brown people.

Republican Blames Sexual Misconduct On Obama

Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-PA) has been accused of sexual harassment and he has the strangest excuse.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, when a former aide, who worked for the married 62-year-old, began dating someone he became hostile and jealous — reportedly expressing romantic interest in her. The aide claimed she felt unsafe and filed a lawsuit. Allegedly, taxpayer dollars were used to fund a settlement and the aide was left traumatized.

Meehan denied harassing her and claimed he saw her as a “soulmate,” which is creepy as hell. Moreover, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported he admitted to being hostile because of Obamacare. “He denied harassing her, and said any hostility he may have exhibited stemmed from stress around high-pressure votes last year over the Affordable Care Act.” The outlet also added, “He said that he sought to remain loyal to his wife, and that he used his office funds to settle the harassment claim so he and the aide could move on and keep the issue private.”

If voting to help millions of Americans keep their healthcare, which he obviously didn’t vote for, is too much pressure and makes you hostile to an aide — you need a new job, bruh. In addition, Pennsylvania taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for your unwanted sexual advances.

SEE ALSO:

RIP: Brave Civil Rights Activist Recy Taylor Dies

Let’s Honor The Overlooked Mothers Of The Civil Rights Movement

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos