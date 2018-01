Human Being Of The Week: Rangers Pitcher Cole Hamels

Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife donated their $9.4 million home to Camp Barnabus an organization that takes care of children with needs and disabilities. The home is 32,000 square feet and sits on 100 acres of land in Missouri which happens to be southwest of where Camp Barnabus is.

