Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate

Sis, what are you doing?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Well…Cardi B’s sister seems to have injected herself into a conversation about colorism with Amara La Negra…and the Love & Hip Hop Miami star had to set her straight.

It all started when Amara was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club talking about her darker skin and the obstacles she’s had to face in the music industry. When asked did Cardi B benefit from being lighter skinned, Amara said most definitely.

“Cardi B is Dominican and she’s mixed with something else, yes. Now she’s America’s darling, okay so at the end of the day she popped off in the American, not the Latin market,” she said.

Apparently, Hennessy Carolina didn’t like these comments about her sister and took to social media to make that known.

“Okay I like her she’s obviously beautiful,” Carolina posted about Amara.

“This is the same message my sister has been trying to spread for a while now, but it doesn’t count because she’s not so dark? People f*** with Cardi because of who she is, not because she’s light skinned. I think that’s what Charlamagne was saying, a girl from her same country with her same hair in braids from the hood that had to become a stripper because it was hard for her to find a job BECAUSE IF HER HAIR AND COLOR. […] We are woke and we’re fighting for the same rights girl.”

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Clearly Hennessy is missing Amara’s point, which Amara herself pointed out.

“Mama i have never said shes not a hard working girl I have always admire her iv said it in every interview im not putting her down…and she deserves everything god is blessing her with cause shes worked for it. I think your misunderstanding what Im saying..”

 

It didn’t end there. Hennessy ended up deleting that post and wrote a new one saying that colorism does exist, but Cardi B doesn’t benefit from it.

From the desk of #CardiB’s sister #HennessyCarolina

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Girl…

Naturally, Black Twitter had words for her:

https://twitter.com/jr_michaeltjr/status/956175093058678785

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is Hennessy missing the point here?

RELATED NEWS:

Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy On Colorism [VIDEO]

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse Colorism Claims

You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian Nail Polish Company Gave Their Darkest Color!

Harlem Fashion Week

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

17 photos Launch gallery

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading #FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2959904" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful[/caption] 2017 has been an amazing year for Kheris Rogers. The 11-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York's Fashion Week. The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful--a message that we definitely don't hear enough of. Take a look at this beautiful girl living her best life on Instagram!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos