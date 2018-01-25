Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For Their Popular Jeans

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Madewell and their sister company J.Crew, they are “on it.” The two clothing companies have announced that they are expanding their sizes to include denim options for full-figured women.

In the past, sizes were only available up to 32 average (this fits about a size 14). The Curvy High Rise Skinny Jean, among other denim styles will now be available up to 35 which is equivalent to a size 20. This particular cut features a contoured waist band, more room around the hip and thigh area, as well as a higher rise to accompany curves at every level.

Making more sizes available for plus size consumers is definitely a welcomed notion, given that full-figured women often struggle with finding clothes that fit their shape. If anyone thinks that adding plus sizes to their collections is  a bad idea, think again. According to both J.Crew and Madwell’s websites, the size 35 jeans are already out of stock!

DON’T MISS:

Do Better: J.Crew Shamed For Not Styling Black Model’s Hair

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Solange Shines As The New Face Of Madewell [VIDEO]

Beautiful Plus Size Clothing Models

10 photos Launch gallery

Beautiful Plus Size Clothing Models

Continue reading Beautiful Plus Size Clothing Models

Beautiful Plus Size Clothing Models

Here are some beauties who are killing the plus size model game.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos