Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For Their Popular Jeans

According to Madewell and their sister company J.Crew, they are “on it.” The two clothing companies have announced that they are expanding their sizes to include denim options for full-figured women.

In the past, sizes were only available up to 32 average (this fits about a size 14). The Curvy High Rise Skinny Jean, among other denim styles will now be available up to 35 which is equivalent to a size 20. This particular cut features a contoured waist band, more room around the hip and thigh area, as well as a higher rise to accompany curves at every level.

Making more sizes available for plus size consumers is definitely a welcomed notion, given that full-figured women often struggle with finding clothes that fit their shape. If anyone thinks that adding plus sizes to their collections is a bad idea, think again. According to both J.Crew and Madwell’s websites, the size 35 jeans are already out of stock!

DON’T MISS:

Do Better: J.Crew Shamed For Not Styling Black Model’s Hair

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Solange Shines As The New Face Of Madewell [VIDEO]