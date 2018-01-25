Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is on a roll these days. The hilarious actress appeared with Andy Serikis to announce the 2018 Oscar Nominees at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

The 38-year old sported an all black custom made Christian Siriano number.The pantsuit featured a top that was half blazer and half shoulder strap, coupled with matching flare pants.

Tiffany kept her hair simple and sleek, pulling her tresses back in a stylish ponytail and accenting her look with leaf-shaped gold earrings by Jared Lehr.

What’s your take on Tiffany’s all black half and half look? Vote in the poll to let us know!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos