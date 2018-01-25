Feature Story
Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement

Aryn Drake Lee said Jesse has their kids calling his new girl "mom"!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Jesse Williams‘ estranged wife has another bone to pick with him after introducing their kids to his new girlfriend.

Aryn Drake Lee is accusing the Grey’s Anatomy actor of breaking their custody agreement in a few major ways. According to TMZ.com, she has filed new legal docs, which allege that Jesse’s been taking their children to his girlfriend’s place for visits since October.

Supposedly, the kids call Jesse’s new girl “Mama c,” and they have all been on vacation together as Jesse took them to Big Bear Mountain for a little getaway.

Aryn claims in the court documents that this is a blatant violation of their custody agreement, which stipulates that both she and Jesse must wait at least 6 months into a new relationship before introducing their kids to a significant other.

And that is not all.

Reportedly, Jesse also violated a rule at their daughter’s school by bringing cupcakes in for her birthday last month. Normally, that might not seem like a big deal, but their daughter’s school only celebrates birthdays once for all the kids born that month.

Jesse’s pop-up party also put Aryn in the doghouse with their daughter. Aryn claims in the new filing that the little girl “was mad at me for not attending her birthday party” at school.

Aryn also claims that Jesse’s schedule is causing other custody issues as well, which including giving her little notice (if any) before he comes to get their kids for his visits. Now, she’s asking a judge to set up a stricter and more consistent visitation schedule.

None of this looks great for the actor. However, a source close to the Aryn and Jesse claims that she’s making everything up so that she can seem like a victim and smear Jesse’s name.

Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160K In Temporary Divorce Settlement

Everything We Know About Jesse Jackson And His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement, Claims Ex-Wife Denied Holiday Visits With Children

Photos