Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO To Develop New Projects

The "Girls Trip" actress is having an amazing 2018!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

If we thought that 2017 was Tiffany Haddish’s breakout year, we undermined that her 2018 could be her everything!

According to Variety, the Girls Trip actress and comedian has penned a two-year, first-look deal with HBO, where she will develop new projects for the premium cable outlet. Now, we don’t know what those future films and specials will look like, but we know they are gonna be LIT!

 

The award-winning actress may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but be clear, this years is hers!

Not only has her memoir The Last Black Unicorn been flying off shelves, she’s also has three films coming out this year, including Kevin Hart’s “Night School,” “The Kitchen” and Universal’s “The Temp.” That, and she has her own TBS show dropping in April “The Last OG.”

Live your best life girl! We are here for all of it!

Custom: @csiriano Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewelry: @jaredlehrjewelry

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Tiffany has always been here for building her career to the next level…and calling it into existence.

As we previously reported, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won the best supporting actress, Tiffany stressed that she is all about breaking the glass ceiling and making a name for herself.

“It’s been so many years when nobody saw me. You know, when you’re a little kid, going through the system, doing all this—you wonder, ‘Does anyone even know I’m alive?’”

She added, “There’s so many people like me that you guys don’t know about…But they coming, ’cause I’ll keep the fucking door open.”

Baby girl, that door will continue to stay open for you! Congrats!!!!

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great Advice

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos