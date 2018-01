Celebrity This Or That With Faizon Love

DL is back for another round of Celebrity This Or That and this time featuring Faizon Love! Would you rather fight 1 ant the size of a dog or 1,000 dogs the size of an ant? Find out what Faizon would do above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: