Features
Home > Features

G.O.O.D. Music Fans Are Speculating After An Engineer Tweeted About A Secret New Track

People are hoping there's some new Kanye on the way

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More

Daniel Boczarski / Getty

G.O.O.D. Music is a record label and collective founded by Kanye West, and the rapper–along with new President Pusha T–have been building up the roster for years. Collaborators and friends like Common, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean are all apart of G.O.O.D. Music, and the crew have an album together titled Cruel Summer that came out in 2012.

The last track that the G.O.O.D. crew released as a collective was in 2016, which was a song called, “Champions” with Kanye West, Big Sean, Travis ScottGucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Yo GottiQuavo, and Desiigner. Ye has since hinted about another album by the whole Getting Out Our Dreams squad–which “Champions” was supposed to be a single for–but it looks like things are on pause for now since nothing followed up that one song.

That all might be changing now, though, because an engineer by the name of Anthony Kilhoffer just sent a cryptic tweet that has everyone guessing. He announced that he just sent a “little treat” for G.O.O.D. Music fans off to be mastered, telling everyone to keep an eye out.

Of course, everyone’s first instinct is some new Kanye, but this could also be something new from the collective, highly-anticipated Cruel Winter album.

Whatever the truth is, people are already speculating on what it would be–take a look at some of the predictions below:

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading G.O.O.D. Music Fans Are Speculating After An Engineer Tweeted About A Secret New Track

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos