You Should Probably See This If You Believe The Apocalypse Is Near

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Front view of wall clock with hour hand and minute hand underneath

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

With all that’s going on in the world today, it does sometimes feel as though the end of times are near.

With the current POTUS in office, everyday seems like we’re just minutes away from a nuclear war. On Thursday, war anxiety grew dramatically after the Doomsday Clock moved closer to midnight —symbolically meaning the end of mankind as we know it is rapidly approaching.

It is now the closest to the apocalypse it has been since 1953, the same year when that the US and the Soviet Union tested hydrogen bombs. According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the change in time occured due to “the failure of President Trump and other world leaders to deal with looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.”

It’s safe to say that folks are officially freaking out, while others just don’t GAF:

