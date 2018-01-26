White House Presents a New Plan for Dreamers

Photo by

National
Home > National

White House Presents a New Plan for Dreamers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Activists In New York Protest Government Shutdown

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Congress came to a temporary spending agreement to tend the government shutdown earlier this week (contingent upon a future DACA deal), but this didn’t end well for President Trump because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later took the border wall funding offer “off the table.” This has now led to the White House dropping a new proposal for a “path to citizenship” for not only the so-called “Dreamers” (those undocumented immigrants brought to America as children) but a total of 1.8 million existing undocumented immigrants. The proposal, of course, also contains some big demands for Democrats.

CNN reports that the White House has branded this as a “dramatic concession” that includes a requirement for $25 million in border wall funding, along with a promised crackdown on illegal immigration. The New York Times adds that the White House administration calls it a “take-it-or-leave-it proposal,” which would allow Dreamers (about 690,000 of them) to become citizens if they don’t run afoul of the law for 10-12 years. Supposedly, this would also apply to another 1.1 million undocumented immigrants who either didn’t apply for the DACA program or did not qualify. In exchange, the White House wants this:

Congress would have to create a $25 billion trust fund to pay for a southern border wall, dramatically boost immigration arrests, speed up deportations, crack down on people who overstay their visas, prevent citizens from bringing their parents to the United States, and end a State Department program designed to encourage migration from underrepresented countries.

The plan was co-drafted by the White House’s most unhinged figure, senior advisor Stephen Miller.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos