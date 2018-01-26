Oprah Rules Out A Run For The Presidency

For weeks now, there has been some serious discussion about whether or not Oprah Winfrey will run for President of the United States. The conversation got so intense that there were think pieces, discussions and debates about Oprah’s political leanings, polls conducted to see just how she might fare in an election, and our current president even spoke about the possibility of facing off with her in 2020.

“Oprah will be a lot of fun,” Trump said.

But we had yet to hear from Oprah herself about the possibility of running…until now.

In a recent interview with In Style magazine, Oprah said that despite all of the coverage, it’s not going to happen.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so, it’s not something that interests me,” she said. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Oprah said she and Gayle King, her best friend, discussed the prospect.

“Gayle – who knows me as well as I know myself practically – has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’” she explained. “So, Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you – it would be good for everyone else.’”

Oprah continued, “I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

It could work. But personally, I think Oprah can and has done more good elsewhere. Not to mention, I wouldn’t wish the mess she’ll have to clean up on her.

And, as Oprah mentioned during the interview, now that she’s in her sixties, she has no time for…mess.

