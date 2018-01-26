Anita Wilson Dishes Talks Losing Her Father & Gaining A Husband [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Anita Wilson dishes on losing her father, gaining a husband and and becoming a Grammy-nominee in an exclusive interview with Maurette Brown Clark! Press play up top…
SEE ALSO: Anita Wilson Marries Producing Partner Rick Robinson In Emotional Wedding [PHOTOS]
Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos
6 photos Launch gallery
Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 6
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 6
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 6
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 6
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 6
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours