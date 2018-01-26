Entertainment
Anita Wilson Dishes Talks Losing Her Father & Gaining A Husband [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Anita Wilson dishes on losing her father, gaining a husband and and becoming a Grammy-nominee in an exclusive interview with Maurette Brown Clark! Press play up top…

SEE ALSO: Anita Wilson Marries Producing Partner Rick Robinson In Emotional Wedding [PHOTOS]

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

