Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy

Kandi speaks out on why she feels Xscape 2.0 may spoil the R&B group's reputation.

Posted 14 hours ago
During her press rounds for her new starring role in broadway musical ‘Chicago,’ Kandi Burruss weighed in on Xscape’s upcoming album. The new project will be missing Kandi’s voice, after attempts to reunite fell through.

The Georgia peach told Madame Noire she fears new music from the R&B group will squander their legacy.

“As soon as the girls and I started talking initially I had told them I didn’t really want to do new music and the main reason is because I feel like I don’t want to mess with our legacy,” she told the site.

“When we were a group we had three platinum albums, all of our albums were hits, we never had a flop album and things are not how they used to be back then.”

The ‘RHOA’ staple went on to explain the women’s creative differences won’t yield a successful album.

You can watch the clip below:

Photos