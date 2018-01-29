Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Black Love! Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Celebrate Her Birthday in Egypt

The couple is living it up in the Mother Land!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly seem to be going strong!

The couple recently went to Egypt to celebrate the RHOA star’s 47th birthday in style!

“Never in a million years did I think I’d actually visit #Egypt I’ve long romanticized about visiting this historically rich country-which is the first wonder of the world- and with my husband. Thank you for the most amazing birthday gift of my life!” the birthday girl wrote in a post on Instagram.

 

Before that, she also gave a little teaser, asking her followers where did they think she was on vacation:

 

Where in the world am I? 😘#hbd

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

 

As we previously reported, the couple was recentlyspotted with Kandi Burruss and her hubby Todd Tucker on a double date at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo. Apparently, the food was a hit.

“Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou,” Kenya wrote.

 

While Kenya’s home life may seem on the up and up, her future in the RHOA franchise seems a little shaky. According to PEOPLE, on the last episode of the show, Kenya stormed out while filming, threatening to never come back.

“I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” she shouted after being confronted about her bad behavior during a disastrous dinner with Housewives Cynthia BaileyPorsha Williams, their sisters and frequent RHOA guest Shamea Morton.

“I don’t give a f—. I don’t give a f— about any of them bitches. “Every time I do something positive it turns into some b——-.”

Welp!

Kenya had been accused of being rude while the ladies were in Houston giving back to Hurricane Harvey victims.

“I wasn’t rude to nobody at that event. F— these m———— hoes,” Moore screamed at her producer. “The whole table is f—— stupid as s—.”

She also explained that this is why her husband refuses to be on the show.

“That’s why Marc don’t wanna be part of this. Because every time you turn around and trash his f—— wife,” Moore said. “Sick of it! I don’t f—— gotta do s— no more. Take my m———— mic off.”

Hopefully, she can work it all out. In the meantime, happy birthday Kenya!!!

RELATED NEWS:

Kenya Moore And Kandi Burruss Do Double Date

Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth + Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend With Imaginary Victimhood

Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss

'RHOA' Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes' Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty

10 photos Launch gallery

'RHOA' Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes' Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty

Continue reading ‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty

'RHOA' Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes' Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos