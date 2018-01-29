FBI Searches For ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit’

Photo by

National
Home > National

FBI Searches For ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit’

She claims to have a social cause.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Federal investigators are hunting for a woman suspected of robbing at least nine banks in the Atlanta area over the past three month,  Fox9.com reported. Her latest bank job happened Thursday in Dallas, Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Elderly Jewelry Thief Doris Payne Arrested In Georgia

“She’s been dubbed the ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit.’ Because whenever she goes in she passes a note or tells the teller that she’s robbing the bank for some social cause,” said Kevin Rowson, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta.

However, in the most recent robberies, the suspect, 25-year-old Nilsa Marie Urena, did not use a note. Instead, Urena announced that she had a bomb before claiming that the robbery was for a cause. However, authorities do not believe that she carries a weapon during the robberies.

Urena typically uses different male accomplices for each robbery. Investigators believe she recruited them online. They arrested two of the man after a robbery in Loganville. However, neither of them knew much about Urena. Investigators also arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a robbery in Douglasville, according to WSB-TV. He claimed that he met her while walking down the street. After a brief sexual encounter that day, she asked him to participate in a bank heist. He at first declined because it seemed “too risky,” but he eventually helped Urena by passing a note to a teller. Authorities charged the teen as an adult.

“We don’t know where she’s from. We don’t know what her ties are to the Atlanta area,” the FBI spokesman said. In fact, she does not appear to have any ties to Georgia. Officials declined to say how much money she’s stolen, but they suggested that it’s a relatively small amount because she continues to take risks.

SEE ALSO:

Shots Fired! A List Of The Black Celebrities Mo’Nique Has Blasted

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos