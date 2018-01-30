List of the 2018 Grammy Nominees

The 60th Grammy Awards come on SUnday night, James Corden will host.
The show will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 7.30 p.m.
Jay-Z is nominated for eight awards.
Performances tonight are from Bruno Mars, who has been nominated for six awards, and Kendrick Lamar and Elton John
Also several stars say they will wear white roses in support of the #TimesUp movement.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Awaken My Love!” Childish Gambino
“4:44” JAY-Z
“Damn” Kendrick Lamar
“Melodrama” Lorde
“24K Magic” Bruno Mars
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Despacito” Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
“Issues” Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart, songwriters (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z
“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Kesha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” P!nk
“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Losing You,” Alison Krauss
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
TRADITIONAL VOCAL ALBUM
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé
Triplicate, Bob Dylan
In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists
BEST RAP ALBUM
4:44, JAY-Z
Damn, Kendrick Lamar
Culture, Migos
Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Prblms,” 6lack
“Crew,” Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud,” JAY-Z featuring Beyoncé
“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore,” SZA featuring Travis Scott
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Emperor of Sand, Mastodon
Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More
Villains, Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen
“The Promise,” Chris Cornell
“Run,” Foo Fighters
“No Good,” Kaleo
“Go to War,” Nothing More
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Get You,” Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction,” Kehlani
“High,” Ledisi
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“The Weekend,” SZA
BEST R&B URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Free 6lack, 6lack
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
American Teen, Khalid
Ctrl, SZA
Starboy, the Weeknd
BEST DANCE ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Migration, Bonobo
3-D the Catalogue, Kraftwerk
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, Odesza
What Now, Sylvan Esso
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola,” Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda,” Gorillaz featuring Dram
“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight,” Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Baby Driver, (Various Artists)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, (Various Artists)
Hidden Figures: The Album, (Various Artists)
La La Land, (Various Artists)
Moana: The Songs, (Various Artists)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“City of Stars,” Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“How Far I’ll Go,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up,” Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up for Something,” Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer, composer
“Game of Thrones”: Season 7, Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures, Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
”Up All Night,” (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
1-800-273-8255″ — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
BEST MUSIC FILM
“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter, Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders), Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas, Dave Chappelle
Cinco, Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck of Dust, Sarah Silverman
What Now?, Kevin Hart
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)