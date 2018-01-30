Features
A 10-Year-Old Beat Both Einstein And Stephen Hawking’s Score On An IQ Test

Intelligence seems to run in the family

A 10-year-old boy from India has become the youngest applicant in a decade to achieve the highest score on the Mensa IQ test, with a score that beats the world’s most well-known geniuses like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. Mehul Garg, known by many by his nickname Mahi, decided to take the test to follow in the legacy of his older brother, 13-year-old Dhruv Garg, who had also scored the highest score of 162 last year. Must run in the family!

The boys’ mother, Divya Garg, said about her youngest song, “Mahi is fiercely competitive. His older brother had achieved the same score last year so he really wanted to prove that he is no less intelligent than his brother.”

Mehul is a pupil of Reading Boys Grammar School in England, and just like his older brother, scored the maximum score of 162, becoming a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society. His score is two points higher than both Einstein and Hawking, and places him in the top one per cent of people in the world who achieve this distinction.

According to the young boy, his passions are cricket and ice-skating, but with his favorite subject being mathematics, Mehul has ambitions of heading a major tech company like Google.

 

 

Photos