Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys

Blue Ivy was every tired/ over it Black kid at the Grammys.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

It’s safe to say Black Hollywood owned the 60th Grammy awards last night, bringing the best fashion moments and hypest performances to music’s biggest night. Kendrick Lamar opened the show. Bruno Mars and Cardi B finessed the stage with their 90s ode, while Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Sza blessed us with their musical genius.

MUST READ: Bruno Mars Wins Big: 2018 Grammy Awards

Like all award shows, the fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Here’s the moments everyone is still talking about:

Blue Ivy Basically Told Bey & Jay To Chill

Blue! 💀😂🤣

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Bono Slipped Cardi B A Secret Note

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Lil Uzi Vert’s Awkward Red Carpet With Giuliana Rancic

#PressPlay #LilUziVert gave #GiulianaRancic a great #Grammy interview 😩

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Cardi B Felt Nervous In Her Vagina…Lol

#PressPlay #CardiB Shares her excitement at the #Grammys 😂 via: @buzzfeed

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Beyonce & Jay Z At The Grammys After Party

The Grammy goodness keeps on going. Read a full recap, here.

RELATED STORIES:

LET’S MAKEUP: Andra Day’s 2018 Grammys Makeup Look

Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 2018 Grammy Awards

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 60th Annual Grammy Awards

25 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 60th Annual Grammy Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammy's took place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28th, 2018. We rounded up all of your Black recording artists and celebs that walked the red carpet. Get into the details on their looks. Tell us in the comment section which one is your favorite.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos