Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

There’s nothing more stylish and comfortable than a two piece suit. There’s room for creativity or to simply slay! Check out two of your faves who took the pin-striped look to the next level. Two queens who have a rep for shaking up the red carpet, Eve and Beyoncé  didn’t fall short in their pin-striped selections for the special events they attended.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Last night at the 2018 Grammy Awards, rapper Eve showed up in true glitz and glamour with a Fall/Winter 2017 Naeem Khan two piece suit. The wide flare pants and matching one button top came in a sparkling silver and black stripe pattern, with the top showing off Eve’s legendary paw tattoos. Her blond tresses stylishly sat on on side of her head, in a wavy pattern to show off her overall evening look.

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

During the 2016 CFDA Awards, songstress Beyonce wore the glitzy pantsuit as well. She accented her look with a black large brimmed hat and black Louis Vuitton platform heels. Underneath her one-button top, she kept the glitz going with a black ruffle blouse accented by a sparkling collar.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

The model wore it down the runway with the lace bralet and and draped necklaces with chandelier earrings.

Both Bey and Eve were keeping it classy and cute! But who do think styled this suit best? Take a vote in our pole below now!

DON’T MISS:

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Taraji P. Henson Vs Tatyana Ali In Stella &amp; James [POLL]

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Gwen Stefani Vs Rihanna In Balmain [POLL]

GET THE LOOK: How To Look Jaunty In A Jumpsuit

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://hellobeautiful.com&#8221; id=”2933402″ overlay=”true

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos