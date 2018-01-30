The Wake Up: Omarosa Returns To Reality TV, Black Trump Supporter Wears Pro-Life Dress To The Grammys, ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Police

Back To Her Roots

Omarosa‘s life after allegedly getting escorted out of the White House (she claims she resigned) has ranged from a ten-million dollar book deal to a potential $50,000 a pop for speaking engagements. Who knows how true any of that was, but one thing that is for sure, according to CNN, Trump’s BFF is returning to reality television. She is joining Celebrity Big Brother, “A CBS spokesman confirmed her new role. A promo featuring Manigault and the other contestants aired during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.”

The other contestants include The Cosby Show’s Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville and former NBA star Metta World Peace. Celebrity Big Brother is known to be even messier than Omarosa and Brandi is one of the most ratchet women from the Housewives franchise. This will get ugly. Will you be watching?

Pro-Life Gown

Last year, singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa disgusted most of America with a “Make America Great Again” gown at the Grammys. She was at it again last night. The Trump supporter wore a pro-life gown. Check out the foolishness below.

I thought Republicans didn’t want celebrities to be political? Aren’t they tired of folks like Jay Z, the NFL and the “Hollywood elite” putting their politics on full display? Joy is being praised for this ridiculous fashion statement, especially by Fox News. She certainly needs to get back in the good graces of Republicans, they turned on her after using Corey Lewandowski of sexual misconduct.

Fight The Power

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California is fighting back against Fresno police. The Fresno Police Department is accused of withholding public records pertaining to officer training. According to Fresno Bee, “The requested records pertain to training in areas such as officer bias, use of force, the discharging of firearms, investigating civilian complaints and interacting with the public.”

The police department is being accused of aggressive force toward people of color. However, the department claims they have been completely transparent and Chief Jerry Dyer said, “We must be careful not to provide them with any training material or specific procedures that will compromise the safety of our officers by revealing tactics or confidential information.” The ACLU is obvious giving this the side-eye.

On Wednesday, The ACLU and Fresno Police department will meet with Court Commissioner Samuel Dalesandro to discuss the lawsuit. We will keep you posted.

