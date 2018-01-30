Tarana Burke Checks GOP Supporter For Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Sexual Assault Cases

Photo by

Tarana Burke Checks GOP Supporter For Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Sexual Assault Cases

She is not having it.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Another GOP supporter had a case of selective amnesia over Trump’s sexual harassment history recently. When will the sickness stop?

But the amnesia didn’t go unaddressed. Tarana Burke, one of today’s most woke activists, brilliantly checked Amy Kremer, founder of Women for Trump, for hypocrisy on CNN when she tried to come for Democrats inviting sexual assault survivors to Trump’s State Of The Union address.

“This is about survivors and actually any woman that is a survivor of sexual violence would be opposed to the president who is a self described sexual predator,” Burke fired back. “He said out of his own mouth how he treats women and how he preys upon women. He has several women who have come forward to bring allegations against him, so I don’t see this as a political stunt because it is Democrats and Republicans who have known. The people who use that fund come from both sides of the aisle.”

With Burke’s statement, she stood against this collective forgetting among the GOP of their leader’s heinous history. There have been at least 19 women who have accused Trump of assault, dating back to alleged incidents since the 1980s. Their stories, however, remain in the background with Trump’s constant denial of charges. The White House has even refused calls for an investigation of its president.

But when people like Burke speak up and out, a resistance happens and the “ish” hits the fan.

“You stand here representing Trump, and you can talk about the Democrats all you want to,” Burke bluntly stated. “But I haven’t heard you say a word about the accusations against your president — almost 20 of them now. He is self-described as a sexual predator. So if the Democrats have to come clean, your president has to come clean.”

Burke earned a number of thank yous from women across social media for her public rebuke. Black women’s response to Burke shows the world that the fight against Trump is on, cracking and steaming full ahead.

