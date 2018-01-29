Ben Carson Uses ‘Christianity’ As A Response To White House Bible Study Sessions Lawsuit



Ben Carson Uses ‘Christianity’ As A Response To White House Bible Study Sessions Lawsuit

The doctor appears to be afraid of transparency.

Whenever we mention Ben Carson, it is important to always note he is a former neurosurgeon who is now the unqualified secretary of HUD (Housing and Urban Development). Carson has no experience in housing and his disastrous performance in the role is living proof. Dr. Carson has been protested and he is trying to take away fair housing from low-income people. Furthermore, even his staff has time to attack people on Twitter. This is the new normal for the Trump administration.

As we reported, HUD is being sued by watchdog groups Freedom From Religious Foundation (FFRF) and CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington)  for blocking Freedom of Information Act requests. The groups want to know more details on his wife and son’s involvement at HUD, use of a private plane possibly with taxpayer funds and peculiar bible study sessions at the White House that might also be taxpayer-funded. HUD and Carson are allegedly blocking CREW and FFRF by denying “fee waivers,” which, according to the watchdog groups, are required under the law to make a Freedom of Information Act request.

Carson is responding, but only to the bible study sessions accusations. The doctor wrote on Facebook, “I refuse to be intimidated by anti-religious groups into relinquishing my spirituality or religious beliefs. One of the principles of our nation’s founding is freedom of religion. I will not stop being a Christian while in service to this country.” He also added, “In fact, it is my faith that helps me serve the nation even better.”

Who said Carson couldn’t practice his religion? FFRF and CREW are inquiring why they are being blocked to obtain information. Is Carson afraid of transparency?

Carson’s statement continued with juvenile sarcasm, “They are fearful that a hot beverage or a bagel may be consumed at the expense of taxpayers.” Bizarrely, Carson had the nerve to bring up Russia, “We sometimes smugly say that we won the cold war with the Soviet Union, but it was Joseph Stalin, the Russian tyrant who said the United States could be destroyed from within by eroding three things: our patriotism, our morality, and our spirituality.” No Trump-worshiping Republican should ever bring up Russia.

In addition, FFRF isn’t an anti-religious group, their site clearly states they are “committed to the cherished principle of separation of state and church.” The separation of church and state is actually quite American, but the good doct wouldn’t know this. You can read Carson full statement here.

SOURCE: Facebook

Photos