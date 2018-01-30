Cleveland Indians Will Abandon Offensive Chief Wahoo Logo Next Year

0 reads Leave a comment
The logo, which had been used by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by critics.
With pressure by critics who have called it culturally offensive, the Cleveland Indians will remove the Chief Wahoo logo from its jerseys and caps beginning in the 2019 season according to MLB.
After discussions with Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer sport the red-faced, smiling caricature during games.
