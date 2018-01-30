Death Of The Thirst Trap: Men On Twitter Are Having Irrelevant Convos Under Girls’ Photos Just To Make Them Mad

Girls (and guys) posting attractive and/or suggestive pictures on Twitter and Instagram are commonly known as thirst traps. Usually when one explores the comments underneath these pictures, it’s a battleground of everyone and their mama shooting their shot at the fine specimen in the photo. If we’re being honest, it can be a real confidence boost to get those thirsty comments underneath a picture, but some men are determined to change just how easily they give out compliments.
From the picture and the caption combined, you can imagine what sort of replies would be underneath…but think again. Check out what dudes were really saying underneath this girl’s selfie.
Personally, I like my hip hop more lyrically driven, although I completely understand why a lot of people like to focus on sound over substance. End of the day it's just preference I suppose, which is why the Drake v. Kendrick debate will never end. I think there's room for both.
Homophobia is disgusting and putrid to your WCW until niggas stopped responding lustfully to her thirst trap. Now everybody is “gay” because they’d rather discuss soccer and video games than them same oiled up ass cheeks we been seeing since ‘13.