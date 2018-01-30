Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For Black Panther Premiere [PHOTOS]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

27 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

Continue reading The Stars Come Out For The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

Since the first trailer was released last year, people all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of Black Panther and on Monday night, some of hollywood’s biggest stars, attended the premiere of Black Panther.

To make the night even more special, some of them were dressed in royal attire, proudly showing their king and queen heritage.

In fact, some stars like actors Mike Colter and David Oyelowo wore colorful dashikis, while Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett had beautiful and vibrant dresses along with gold accessories.

Overall, it was beautiful night filled with beautiful people. Check out the exclusive photos above!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos