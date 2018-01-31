Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?

For Jay Z fans, this might be a difficult choice–he’s obviously a legend, and especially after his latest project 4:44, he’s always known to educate and drop knowledge both in his music and interviews alike. A lot of people argue that the knowledge Hov would bestow upon one over the span of a dinner would be worth more than $50,000…
Dinner with Jay Z.
10 minutes of his time to pick his brain about business is worth a whole lot more than 50K to me. https://t.co/Tt19qD975l
And others, well…lets just say that they wouldn’t have any problem taking that money and declining the interaction with Jay. After all, $50,000 is a lot of money. And most people in the conversation are pretty positive that Hov would laugh right in your face for picking to hang out with him instead of taking free cash.
Hope yall know when you show up to your dinner with Jay-z the first 5 mins will be him laughing at you for not taking the 💰.
The other 4 mins will be you and him watching Lenny S prep his camera for the picture.
Last min, the intern asking for your email to send the pic😭
The fact of the matter is, though dinner with such an icon would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, someone probably isn’t gonna offer you a free $50K again in your life either. Thinking a mogul is going to give up all of his knowledge at dinner with a stranger might not be too smart, but for some fans, a few minutes with Jay Z seems priceless.