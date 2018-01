You’re Not Alone: Have You Ever Interacted With The FBI Agent In Your Webcam?

We all know the ongoing joke that the FBI is secretly watching all of us through our computer screens–even though for most of us that would mean someone staring at us watching TV and eating all day long.

Though the idea of the FBI watching through our webcams is initially a scary one, a lot of people have embraced it and turned it into a jovial relationship between a person and their secret little computer friend. In all reality, most of us aren’t important enough to have an FBI agent assigned to watch out every move….but what if that was actually happening?

Some of us would send some kindness our agent’s way

https://twitter.com/colesprouse/status/957001150955507712

Guys, I just sneezed in front of my laptop's webcam and I kid you not… the FBI Agent said "Bless You". If that isn't goals, idk what is — Mike (@michaelvito) January 26, 2018

And for some of us, we’d use our FBI agent as a pal to gossip with

https://twitter.com/joshwillhall/status/957470194775052288

And some of us are still a little freaked out by the idea…

https://twitter.com/debutgucci/status/957849327715717121

A lot of us are sure since they’re watching us 24/7, they’re probably a little disappointed

https://twitter.com/yeetztweetz/status/956683893108826112

The FBI agent assigned to my laptop hearing the office theme song for the 50th time in one day pic.twitter.com/5KmfgqeegH — waitamini (@darIingemini) January 29, 2018

Me: *opens laptop* FBI Agent: Oh he’s finally gonna do his homework Me: *Opens up Netflix and disappoints yet another person in my life* — Alex Gonzalez (@aleksglz8) January 28, 2018

And even when we’re over being watched and just wanna be alone, we’ll always come back

https://twitter.com/jonnysun/status/956936926489137156

*puts sticky note over webcam* FBI agent: are you mad at me? — Omer Gorashi (@omer___go) January 23, 2018

