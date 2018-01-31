HIV Cases Rising in Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Metro

HIV is on the rise in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati metro and it’s of big concern for the health department

Officials at Hamilton County and the Northern County Health department have announced an increase in reported HIV diagnoses. Thirty-Seven new cases were reported in Northern Kentucky in 2017 and eighteen of those cases claim that the virus was contracted by drug use with needles. Hamilton County also saw an increase in reported HIV cases with one hundred eighty four cases.

With the opioid epidemic hitting the metro hard the use of dirty needles are on the rise. The virus can not only be contracted sexually but by the use of a dirty needle. The Northern Kentucky Health Department has a syringe exchange program in Grant County and is making plans to try and expand the program to help combat this growing issue.