White College Tennis Player Tells Black Player, ‘At Least I Know My Dad,’ Suspended From Team

In Trump’s America, the racists feel free to show themselves loudly and proudly—including the younger generation, as evidenced by an encounter between a white tennis player and a fellow black opponent.
As reported by Blavity, while playing a tennis match for his school Appalachian State, white tennis player Spencer Brown got so heated during a match against black North Carolina A&T player John Wilson IV, that he reportedly told him “at least I know my Dad.” This of course, feeds into the long-standing stereotype that black children don’t have or don’t know their fathers, which is totally untrue and definitely racist.
Via Blavity:
[John] Wilson accused [Spencer] Brown of making other racially inflammatory remarks [in addition to those about his Dad.]
The A&T player said, on Twitter, that he approached Appalachian State’s coach about the slight, only to receive a less-than-satisfactory response.
Black Twitter responded quickly to Wilson’s request with shows of support and of outrage:
Appalachian State Athletics posted a statement on their Twitter page this morning, apologizing for Brown’s conduct, and confirming that he is “suspended indefinitely from the team, effective immediately.”
The sad reality of this is that as long as there is a president in office who regularly makes racist statements with no consequences, those who support him will continue to adopt the same attitude and feelings. Trump’s blatant racism is causing a host of increasing racial issues in this country and until he leaves office it won’t get any better.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
7 Things To Watch For At Trump’s First State Of The Union Address
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37